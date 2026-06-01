Worthington Steel moves closer to complete Klöckner takeover

Klöckner & Co., a Germany-based producer and distributor of steel and non-ferrous metals, has announced its financial results for the first quarter of this year.

In the given quarter, the company registered a net loss of €4 million, compared to a net loss of €28 million in the first quarter of 2025, while its sales revenue came to €1.57 billion, declining by 5.9 percent year on year, mainly due to lower shipments. In addition, Klöckner & Co.’s EBITDA came to €41 million, compared to €17 million in the same quarter last year.

Furthermore, the company’s steel shipments in the first quarter dropped to 1.10 million mt, compared to 1.17 million mt recorded in the given quarter of the previous year.

For the second quarter of 2026, Klöckner stated that it expects a slight increase in shipments and a considerable increase in sales compared to the preceding quarter. Regarding the takeover bid by US-based steelmaker Worthington Steel, the company emphasized that at the end of the additional acceptance period, Worthington Steel had secured roughly 61.87 percent of all outstanding Klöckner shares. Shortly after the first acceptance period ended, Worthington Steel announced its intention to enter into a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement. The closing of the transaction is subject to the pending regulatory approvals and is expected for the second half of 2026.