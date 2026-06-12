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Thyssenkrupp completes sale of remaining AST stake to Arvedi Group

Friday, 12 June 2026 12:17:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

German steelmaker thyssenkrupp has announced that it has completed the sale of its remaining 15 percent stake in Italian stainless steel producer Acciai Speciali Terni (AST) to Italy-based Arvedi Group. The transaction finalizes the agreement reached in 2021 for the divestment of the Terni stainless steel plant and its associated sales organizations in Germany, Italy and Turkey.

Following the completion of the transaction, AST is now fully owned by Arvedi. Thyssenkrupp had retained the minority stake after the 2021 sale to support operational cooperation with the new owner during a transition period.

Sale strengthens liquidity position

The company stated that the transaction generated a cash inflow in the high double-digit million-euro range, further strengthening its liquidity position. Volkmar Dinstuhl, member of the executive board of thyssenkrupp AG, said the completion of the sale marks another step in the group’s efforts to streamline its portfolio and sharpen its strategic focus. He added that the proceeds will provide additional financial flexibility to support the company’s ongoing transformation.

The divestment forms part of thyssenkrupp’s broader strategic realignment under its ACES 2030 framework. The strategy aims to transform the group into a financial holding company comprising independent businesses operating under a common corporate structure.


Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking M&A ThyssenKrupp Arvedi 

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