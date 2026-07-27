Milan Court of Appeal orders shutdown of hot area of former Ilva within 90 days unless environmental issues are resolved

The Specialized Business Section of the Milan Court of Appeal has ordered the suspension of operations at the hot area of the former Ilva steelworks in Taranto in southern Italy within 90 days, upholding an appeal filed by a group of citizens and parents from Taranto against Ilva in Extraordinary Administration and Acciaierie d'Italia in Extraordinary Administration. The order, signed by Judge Marianna Galioto, states that the facilities may resume operations only after "all asbestos still present in the plants has been completely removed" and after the adoption of the "measures necessary to bring fine particulate emissions back within safe limits, with reference to the authorized production scenario of six million metric tons per year."

The ruling overturns the previous decision of the lower court and highlights the continuing risk to public health arising from the progressive deterioration of the facilities. "It should not be overlooked," the order states, "that the Ilva plants and production system, as described, among other things, in Ilva's own expert report, have remained unchanged for decades, and this confirms that the risk still persists today due to the progressive deterioration of the steelworks."

In its ruling, the Court also ordered the partial disapplication of the 2025 Integrated Environmental Authorization (AIA), concluding that its requirements do not provide adequate protection against PM10 and PM2.5 emissions under the authorized production scenario of six million metric tons of steel per year. However, the Court rejected the claim submitted by the appellants concerning greenhouse gas emissions.

According to reports by leading Italian media outlets, the ruling requires the companies to initiate the procedures necessary to shut down the hot end within three months. Before production can resume, the asbestos remediation process must be completed in full and the companies must demonstrate that fine particulate emissions comply with the safety thresholds identified by the Court.

The decision could have significant implications for the future of the Taranto steelworks, which is already at the center of an extraordinary administration process and ongoing efforts to identify a long-term industrial solution for the site. At the time of publication, no information had been released regarding any appeal or other legal action that the companies involved may intend to pursue in response to the ruling.