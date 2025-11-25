Germany’s Saarstahl acquires FNsteel to boost high-quality cold heading steel production

German long steel producer Saarstahl AG has announced the acquisition of Dutch long steel producer FNsteel BV. With this acquisition, Saarstahl strengthens its position in a critical product segment serving the automotive and construction industries, reinforcing its strategy of enhancing high-value long steel production.

FNsteel BV operates one of Europe’s most advanced long steel processing facilities and supplies cold heading steels used in precision components requiring high load-bearing capacity.

Cold heading steel: a strategic segment for automotive and construction

Cold heading steel is produced specifically for cold forming processes, which allow manufacturers to shape precision parts at high speed and with minimal waste. These steels are characterized by high purity, ensuring defect-free components, excellent formability, enabling complex geometries during cold forming, and strength and toughness, required for safety-critical automotive and construction applications.

The acquisition remains subject to clearance by antitrust authorities. Saarstahl stated that the transaction is expected to be finalized by the end of the year, after which operational integration will proceed.