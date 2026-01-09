US steel mill shipments down 8.0 percent in November 2025

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) has reported that in the month of November 2025, US steel mills shipped 7,073,659 net tons, a 4.6 percent increase from the 6,762,637 net tons shipped in November 2024.

Shipments were down 8.0 percent from the 7,692,319 net tons shipped in the previous month, October.

Shipments in the January-November period this year are 83,498,728 net tons, up 5.0 percent compared to shipments of 79,493,824 net tons in the first eleven months of 2024.

A comparison of shipments year-to-date in 2025 to the first eleven months of 2024 shows the following changes: corrosion resistant sheet and strip, up 4 percent, hot rolled sheet and strip, up 1 percent and cold rolled sheet and strip, down 3 percent.