Lexington Steel Corp. acquired by UPG Enterprises LLC

Tuesday, 22 September 2020 19:46:59 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Chicago-based UPG Enterprises LLC announced it has completed the acquisition of Lex Holding Co. The acquisition includes two well-known brands, Lexington Steel Corp., a full-line distributor of flat rolled steel products based in Chicago and Douglass Logistics Inc., the affiliated steel logistics division of Lexington Steel.

The acquisition of Lexington Steel strategically expands the geographical footprint of UPG's Midwest metals service center business further into the Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, and Missouri markets. With the addition of Lexington Steel to its family of companies, UPG's North American flat roll service center operations now process and distribute out of 10 facilities.

Lexington Steel, founded in 1968 offers a myriad of services including slitting, cut-to-length, toll processing, logistics, packaging, shipping, and warehousing.


