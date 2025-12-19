US steel mill shipments down 4.2 percent in October 2025

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) has reported that in the month of October 2025, US steel mills shipped 7,692,319 net tons, a 9.2 percent increase from the 7,047,172 net tons shipped in October 2024.

Shipments were down 4.2 percent from the 8,032,536 net tons shipped in the previous month, September.

Shipments in the January-October period this year are 76,425,069 net tons, up 5.1 percent compared to shipments of 72,731,187 net tons in the first ten months of 2024.

A comparison of shipments year-to-date in 2025 to the first ten months of 2024 shows the following changes: corrosion resistant sheet and strip, up 4 percent, hot rolled sheet and strip, unchanged and cold rolled sheet and strip, down 3 percent.