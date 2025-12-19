 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US steel mill shipments down 4.2 percent in October 2025

Friday, 19 December 2025 19:29:35 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) has reported that in the month of October 2025, US steel mills shipped 7,692,319 net tons, a 9.2 percent increase from the 7,047,172 net tons shipped in October 2024.

Shipments were down 4.2 percent from the 8,032,536 net tons shipped in the previous month, September.

Shipments in the January-October period this year are 76,425,069 net tons, up 5.1 percent compared to shipments of 72,731,187 net tons in the first ten months of 2024.

A comparison of shipments year-to-date in 2025 to the first ten months of 2024 shows the following changes: corrosion resistant sheet and strip, up 4 percent, hot rolled sheet and strip, unchanged and cold rolled sheet and strip, down 3 percent.


Tags: US North America Distribution 

Similar articles

Germany’s Klöckner divests from eight US distribution sites

30 Sep | Steel News

Mill Steel relocates Houston facility for faster steel distribution

25 Aug | Steel News

US to assess new port fees on Chinese ships, adding more fuel to developing trade war

18 Apr | Steel News

AISI president pledges support as Section 232 tariffs on US steel imports go into effect

12 Mar | Steel News

Steel Dynamics to acquire minority stake in New Process Steel

15 Oct | Steel News

Ryerson announces acquisition of Specialty Metals Processing

08 Sep | Steel News

Ohio distributor acquires Allegheny Pipe & Supply

06 Apr | Steel News

Lexington Steel Corp. acquired by UPG Enterprises LLC

22 Sep | Steel News

Tata Steel to introduce new plate product in North America with Steel Warehouse

26 Feb | Steel News

Mill Steel Co. rebrands steel framing subsidiary

11 Jul | Steel News