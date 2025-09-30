 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Germany’s...

Germany’s Klöckner divests from eight US distribution sites

Tuesday, 30 September 2025 14:47:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Klöckner & Co., a Germany-based producer and distributor of steel and non-ferrous metals, has announced the sale of seven distribution sites located in the US and run by its subsidiary Kloeckner Metals Corporation to US-based steel producer Russel Metals. The sites are located in Austin and Houston (Texas), Charlotte (North Carolina), Dubuque (Iowa), Jacksonville and Pompano Beach (Florida), and Suwanee near Atlanta (Georgia). In a separate transaction, one additional distribution site in Amarillo, Texas, will be sold to Service Steel Warehouse.

Klöckner focuses on value-added services

Guido Kerkhoff, CEO of Klöckner & Co. emphasized that these divestments represent “decisive milestones in the consistent execution of our strategy”. He underlined that the company aims to focus on value-added processing and fabrication services, while reducing dependency on cyclical commodity distribution.

This move aligns with the company’s strategic program “Klöckner & Co: Leveraging Strengths - Step Up 2030”, which prioritizes:

  • Growth in service center business
  • Expansion in processing and fabrication solutions
  • Sustainable, profitable operations in North America and Europe

Financial impact of divestment

By reallocating capital away from distribution, Klöckner & Co can strengthen its higher-value portfolio, according to the company’s press release. Excluding the eight divested sites, the share of sales from value-added and service businesses rose to 86 percent in the first half of 2025, compared with 81 percent including them.


Tags: US North America Distribution M&A 

Similar articles

Steel Dynamics to acquire minority stake in New Process Steel

15 Oct | Steel News

Ryerson announces acquisition of Specialty Metals Processing

08 Sep | Steel News

Ohio distributor acquires Allegheny Pipe & Supply

06 Apr | Steel News

Lexington Steel Corp. acquired by UPG Enterprises LLC

22 Sep | Steel News

Maksteel completes acquisition of LexWest Steel

08 Mar | Steel News

Steel Warehouse acquires Chicago steel service center

18 Jan | Steel News

Benjamin Steel acquires Byer Steel Group’s structural division

10 Dec | Steel News

Reliance acquires Washington-based processor and distributor

05 Nov | Steel News

Sumitomo Corp to acquire US steel products distributor Edgen Group

02 Oct | Steel News

Illinois-based New Star Metals acquires Canfield Metal Coating Corp.

02 Jul | Steel News