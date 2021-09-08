﻿
Ryerson announces acquisition of Specialty Metals Processing

Wednesday, 08 September 2021 19:49:45 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Ryerson Holding Corporation announced today that it has acquired Specialty Metals Processing (SMP), a toll processor located in Stow, Ohio. SMP processes stainless steel, aluminum, titanium and nickel alloy products in a variety of industries including aerospace.

In a press release, Ryerson said SMP's expertise in buffing, grinding and polishing finishes adds to the company's value-added processing capabilities.

"We are pleased to welcome SMP to the Ryerson Family of Companies as a recognized leader in toll processing," said Eddie Lehner, Ryerson's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This strategic acquisition builds upon our value-added capabilities and further strengthens our excellent stainless products franchise while reinforcing our mission of providing great customer experiences across our network of intelligently connected industrial metals service centers."


