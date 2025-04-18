 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US to assess new port fees on Chinese ships, adding more fuel to developing trade war

Friday, 18 April 2025 00:18:22 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Trump administration has unveiled revised plans to charge new fees on Chinese ships as part of a controversial plan designed to bolster flagging American shipbuilding, while reducing China’s dominance in the global shipping and shipbuilding industry.

While earlier administration plans to assess port fees on Chinese-built ships in excess of $1.5-3.5 million per port call appear to have been shelved for now, the new ton-based fees on Chinese ships are expected to increase global anxiety over Trump’s growing focus on China and his extension of global trade tariffs to all nations trading with the US.

According to the new proposal, as of October 14, Chinese-owned and operated ships will be assessed a fee of $50/nt, a fee that is scheduled to increase $30/nt per year over the next three years, so says a report from the Federal Register, posted by the US Trade representative (USTR) on April 17. The fees will be charged once per voyage and not per port as originally proposed.

“Ships and shipping are vital to American economic security and the free flow of commerce,” said US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in a statement. “The Trump administration’s actions will begin to reverse Chinese dominance, address threats to the US supply chain, and send a demand signal for US-built ships.”

In response to the US actions, Chinese commerce minister said today in a statement to CNN, “China is strongly dissatisfied and firmly apposed to this, he said. “China will closely follow the relevant developments of the US, and will resolutely take necessary measures to safeguard its own rights and interests.”


Tags: Hrc Flats US China North America World Asia Steelmaking Manufacturing Distribution Shipbuilding Freight Quotas & Duties research Section 232 

Similar articles

US flat steel markets slip as scrap pricing slumps amid limited demand, tariffs and shipping uncertainty

18 Apr | Flats and Slab

US HRC imports down 14.9 percent in February from January

18 Apr | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – April 18, 2025 

18 Apr | Longs and Billet

Romania’s flats spot market remains quiet, no price movement before Easter

18 Apr | Flats and Slab

Global View on HRC: Buyers hesitate worldwide amid price volatility and soft demand

18 Apr | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s HRC prices weaken amid lack of acceptance, lower scrap prices

18 Apr | Flats and Slab

China’s steel sheet/plate exports down 2.8 percent in Q1

18 Apr | Steel News

US HRC exports down 34.9 percent in February from January

17 Apr | Steel News

Formosa Ha Tinh delays new HRC prices, import offers keep fluctuating

17 Apr | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 16, 2025

17 Apr | Flats and Slab