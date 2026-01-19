 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > MOC:...

MOC: Average HRC price in China rises by 0.7 percent in Jan 5-11

Monday, 19 January 2026 10:19:44 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the January 5-11 period this year the average finished steel price in China edged up slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of HRC, welded steel pipes and steel channels rose by 0.7 percent, 0.5 percent and 0.5 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average price of thermal coal increased by 0.4 percent, while the average prices of smoke-free lump coal and coking coal decreased by 0.9 percent and 0.4 percent week on week, respectively.


Tags: Hrc Flats China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ex-China HRC prices show limited movement amid subdued demand

13 Jan | Flats and Slab

Major mills in Liaoning keep local HRC prices stable for February

13 Jan | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s Formosa raises local HRC prices amid better import sentiment

12 Jan | Flats and Slab

Ex-China HRC prices stable, exporters face muted trade and rising Asian competition

06 Jan | Flats and Slab

Baosteel keeps local HRC prices stable for February, hikes HRC prices by $14/mt for March 2026

06 Jan | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat raises HRC prices slightly as cheap import offers fade

05 Jan | Flats and Slab

Ex-China steel plate prices keep moving sideways

05 Jan | Flats and Slab

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 5.9 percent in mid-December 2025

25 Dec | Steel News

China’s HRC output increases by five percent in January-November 2025

18 Dec | Steel News

China’s HRC output increases by five percent in January-November 2025

18 Dec | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  2 mm
Width:  1,500 mm
Coil:   R
S235JR
YÜCEL BORU VE PROFİL END. A.Ş.
View Offer
Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  2.5 mm
Width:  1,200 mm
Coil:   R
S235JR
YÜCEL BORU VE PROFİL END. A.Ş.
View Offer
Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  2.5 mm
Width:  1,000 mm
Coil:   R
S235JR
YÜCEL BORU VE PROFİL END. A.Ş.
View Offer