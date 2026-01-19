MOC: Average HRC price in China rises by 0.7 percent in Jan 5-11

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the January 5-11 period this year the average finished steel price in China edged up slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of HRC, welded steel pipes and steel channels rose by 0.7 percent, 0.5 percent and 0.5 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average price of thermal coal increased by 0.4 percent, while the average prices of smoke-free lump coal and coking coal decreased by 0.9 percent and 0.4 percent week on week, respectively.