Mill Steel relocates Houston facility for faster steel distribution

US-based Mill Steel Co., one of the country’s leading distributors of flat rolled carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum, and metal framing products, has announced the relocation of its Houston operations to a larger facility at the Port of Houston.

The transition, scheduled over the next few months, is designed to strengthen the company’s logistics, supply chain efficiency, and customer service in one of America’s busiest steel import hubs.

Strategic access to port logistics

By moving closer to the port, Mill Steel will now receive coils directly from ships, significantly cutting transit times. This move provides reduced transportation costs through direct unloading, faster lead times for customer orders and greater supply chain reliability in a competitive market.

This portside advantage positions Mill Steel to better serve Texas and Gulf Coast manufacturers, many of whom rely on just-in-time deliveries.

Expanded capacity and new equipment investments

The new Houston facility will increase processing capacity and allow room for long-term growth. Key investment highlights include a high-speed slitter with precision leveling for coils up to 72 inches wide and in gauges ranging from 0.015 to 0.250 inches.