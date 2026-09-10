 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Bekaert...

Bekaert agrees to transfer Macchiareddu cord production site to Italy's Nuova Icom

Thursday, 10 September 2026 12:13:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Belgium-based steel cord and wire manufacturer Bekaert has announced that it has signed a preliminary agreement with Sardinian industrial engineering and metalworking company Nuova Icom for the reindustrialization of its Macchiareddu site in Sardinia, Italy.

Under the preliminary agreement, the Macchiareddu site will be transferred to Nuova Icom, while Bekaert employees at the facility will be reemployed in accordance with the terms and conditions of the agreement.

Tire industry changes affect Bekaert's Sardinia operations

Bekaert stated that structural changes in the tire industry in recent years have affected market demand and the competitive position of its tire reinforcement operations in Sardinia. As a result, production at the site has gradually declined, while tire cord production is no longer viable under current market conditions. According to the company, the agreement follows a process aimed at finding a sustainable future for the site while supporting the continuity of employment in the region. Bekaert stated that discussions regarding the transition will continue with the relevant parties.

As SteelOrbis reported last year, Bekaert had also exited the steel wire business in Latin America as part of its restructuring due to volatile market conditions.

Tags: Italy European Union Steelmaking M&A Bekaert 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

Similar articles

Bekaert completes acquisition of three Pirelli steel cord plants

19 Dec | Steel News

France's steel product import value down 0.2 percent in Jan-July 2026

10 Sep | Steel News

Assofermet joins EUROMETAL rally for stronger EU industrial competitiveness

10 Sep | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - September 10, 2026

10 Sep | Longs and Billet

Turkey's electricity demand to rise sharply by 2053 amid industrial electrification and green transition

10 Sep | Steel News

China's steel industry PPI down 0.6 percent in January-August 2026

10 Sep | Steel News

MagIron targets two million mt of US merchant pig iron production

10 Sep | Steel News

China's vehicle exports increase by 51.2 percent in January-August 2026

10 Sep | Steel News

Baosteel inks cooperation agreement with Ouyeel and Schaeffler

10 Sep | Steel News

Corinth Pipeworks to supply over 200 km of steel pipes for DESFA project

10 Sep | Steel News