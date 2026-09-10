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Baosteel inks cooperation agreement with Ouyeel and Schaeffler

Thursday, 10 September 2026 10:57:28 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

On September 8, major Chinese listed steelmaker Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. (Baosteel), Ouyeel Industrial Products, and Schaeffler (China) Co., Ltd., a global automotive and industrial products supplier, held a signing ceremony for a strategic cooperation agreement, according to Baosteel's official WeChat account Baosteel Express.

Accordingly, extending their existing collaboration, the three parties will strengthen coordination and expand multi-dimensional cooperation in areas such as joint development and application of high-end materials, low-carbon technology innovation and supply chain optimization, aiming to establish a benchmark for deep industrial synergy between high-end steel material manufacturing and precision industrial applications.

Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking Baowu 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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