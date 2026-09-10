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US steel mill shipments down 3.7 percent in July 2026 from June

Thursday, 10 September 2026 00:52:37 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) has reported that in the month of July 2026, US steel mills shipped 8,219,540 net tons, a 5.4 percent increase from the 7,797,929 net tons shipped in July 2025.

Shipments were down 3.7 percent from the 8,536,500 net tons shipped in the previous month, June 2026.

Shipments January-July 2026 are 55,746,641 net tons, up 5.3 percent compared to shipments of 52,937,508 net tons in the first seven months of 2025.

A comparison of shipments year-to-date in 2026 to the first seven months of 2025 shows the following changes: corrosion resistant sheet and strip, up 13 percent, hot rolled sheet and strip, up 8 percent and cold rolled sheet and strip, up 0.1 percent.

Tags: US North America Steelmaking Production 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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