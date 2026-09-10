US steel mill shipments down 3.7 percent in July 2026 from June

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) has reported that in the month of July 2026, US steel mills shipped 8,219,540 net tons, a 5.4 percent increase from the 7,797,929 net tons shipped in July 2025.

Shipments were down 3.7 percent from the 8,536,500 net tons shipped in the previous month, June 2026.

Shipments January-July 2026 are 55,746,641 net tons, up 5.3 percent compared to shipments of 52,937,508 net tons in the first seven months of 2025.

A comparison of shipments year-to-date in 2026 to the first seven months of 2025 shows the following changes: corrosion resistant sheet and strip, up 13 percent, hot rolled sheet and strip, up 8 percent and cold rolled sheet and strip, up 0.1 percent.