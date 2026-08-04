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US raw steel production increases by 0.6 percent - week 31, 2026

Tuesday, 04 August 2026 00:23:27 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on August 1, 2026, US domestic raw steel production was 1.870 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 81.0 percent.

Production for the week ending on August 1, 2026, increased 0.6 percent from the previous week ending July 25, 2026, when production was 1.858 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 80.5 percent.

Production was 1.770 million net tons in the week ending August 1, 2025, while the capacity utilization was 78.2 percent. The current week production represents a 5.6 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through August 1, 2026, was 55.510 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 79.0 percent. That is up 5.8 percent from 52.484 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 77.0 percent.

BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.


Tags: Raw Mat US North America Steelmaking Production 

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