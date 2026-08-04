US raw steel production increases by 0.6 percent - week 31, 2026

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on August 1, 2026, US domestic raw steel production was 1.870 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 81.0 percent.

Production for the week ending on August 1, 2026, increased 0.6 percent from the previous week ending July 25, 2026, when production was 1.858 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 80.5 percent.

Production was 1.770 million net tons in the week ending August 1, 2025, while the capacity utilization was 78.2 percent. The current week production represents a 5.6 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through August 1, 2026, was 55.510 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 79.0 percent. That is up 5.8 percent from 52.484 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 77.0 percent.