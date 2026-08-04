Salzgitter divests Klöckner DESMA under portfolio strategy

German steelmaker Salzgitter AG has announced the sale of its subsidiary Klöckner DESMA Elastomertechnik GmbH to German-French industrial group NAME & MAWI Partners S.A.S. (NMP) as part of its active portfolio management strategy.

The transaction, carried out under Salzgitter's “best owner” principle, is expected to be completed in the fall of 2026, while the parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Sale supports Salzgitter AG 2030 strategy

Salzgitter stated that the divestment is part of the implementation of its “Salzgitter AG 2030” group strategy and is intended to create sustainable long-term development opportunities for its portfolio companies.

Commenting on the transaction, Gunnar Groebler, CEO of Salzgitter AG, said the sale follows a careful strategic review and reflects the company's consistent portfolio management approach. He added that Salzgitter believes Klöckner DESMA Elastomertechnik will have favorable conditions for further development under its new owner, benefiting both the company and its employees through a clear long-term perspective.

NMP targets global expansion through acquisition

Narith Meksavanh, CEO of NMP Group, stated that the acquisition supports the company's strategy of expanding its production capacity and international sales network to meet growing customer demand. He noted that combining DESMA's manufacturing capabilities with NMP's global sales network would strengthen the group's position, particularly in the US, Indian and Chinese markets. NMP specializes in splitting, sciving and cutting technologies for soft materials and manufactures machinery primarily for the leather, rubber, footwear and packaging industries.

Klöckner DESMA manufactures injection molding machines for rubber and silicone products. In addition to injection molding machines, the company supplies complete production solutions including mold systems, cold runner systems and customized automation equipment for customers in the automotive, power distribution, power generation, raw materials, infrastructure, medical technology and household appliance industries.