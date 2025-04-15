 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Germany’s...

Germany’s Salzgitter ends talks with consortium regarding its takeover

Tuesday, 15 April 2025 11:44:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

German steelmaker Salzgitter AG has announced that it has decided to end discussions with the consortium of GP Günter Papenburg Aktiengesellschaft and TSR Recycling GmbH & Co. KG regarding a potential takeover offer. The decision was made based on significantly differing views on the current and future value of the company due to the positive impact expected from the incoming German government's economic policy measures and its expanded performance program P28 launched with a savings target of €500 million.

“Salzgitter AG will remain an independent company. Under our expanded P28 performance program we launched additional measures to strengthen our competitiveness,” Gunnar Groebler, CEO of Salzgitter AG, said.

In January this year, the consortium increased its bid to acquire the company to €18.50 per share, valuing Salzgitter at approximately €1.1 billion, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Germany European Union M&A Salzgitter 

Similar articles

Consortium increases bid to acquire Salzgitter

24 Jan | Steel News

Germany’s Salzgitter receives bid from shareholder to acquire company

07 Nov | Steel News

Germany’s Salzgitter expands local scrap recycling with new acquisition

20 Feb | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp open to idea of merger for its steel unit

25 Jun | Steel News

Salzgitter says it has no M&A plans

08 Jul | Steel News

Germany’s Salzgitter to take over steel service center

19 Oct | Steel News

Consortium increases bid to acquire Salzgitter

24 Jan | Steel News

Germany’s Salzgitter receives bid from shareholder to acquire company

07 Nov | Steel News

Germany’s Salzgitter expands local scrap recycling with new acquisition

20 Feb | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp open to idea of merger for its steel unit

25 Jun | Steel News