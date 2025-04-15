Germany’s Salzgitter ends talks with consortium regarding its takeover

German steelmaker Salzgitter AG has announced that it has decided to end discussions with the consortium of GP Günter Papenburg Aktiengesellschaft and TSR Recycling GmbH & Co. KG regarding a potential takeover offer. The decision was made based on significantly differing views on the current and future value of the company due to the positive impact expected from the incoming German government's economic policy measures and its expanded performance program P28 launched with a savings target of €500 million.

“Salzgitter AG will remain an independent company. Under our expanded P28 performance program we launched additional measures to strengthen our competitiveness,” Gunnar Groebler, CEO of Salzgitter AG, said.