Wire consumption in Mexico down 7.8 percent in December

Friday, 16 February 2024 00:49:30 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Apparent consumption of steel wire in Mexico decreased again in December, dropping 7.8 percent, year-over-year, to 94,000 metric tons (mt), according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Food Industry. Iron and Steel (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

Wire production also decreased in December, falling 19.6 percent to 144,000 mt, the lowest volume in the last 24 months.

In exports, wire export volume decreased 17.9 percent to 133,000 mt.

In full year of 2023, wire consumption in Mexico decreased 11.6 percent from 2022 to 1.89 million mt, while production decreased 13.6 percent to 2.03 million mt. Exports decreased 13.3 percent mt to 351,000 mt.

According to industry data, the wire producers in Mexico are ArcelorMittal, DeAcero, Grupo Acerero, Grupo Simec, Ternium and Tyasa.


