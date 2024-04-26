﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US drawn wire exports up 7.9 percent in February

Friday, 26 April 2024 19:50:32 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 8,188 mt in February 2024, up 7.9 percent from January and up 2.9 percent from February 2023. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $21.5 million in February, compared to $18.9 million in the previous month and $22.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Mexico in February with 3,305 mt, compared to 2,811 mt in January and 2,734 mt in February 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 3,208 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire in February.


Tags: Wire  Longs US North America 

Similar articles

US drawn wire imports down 13.5 percent in February

15 Apr | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 10.2 percent in January

10 Apr | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 11.7 percent in January

09 Apr | Steel News

US issues preliminary circumvention ruling on PC strand

03 Apr | Steel News

US drawn wire exports up 40.1 percent in January

28 Mar | Steel News

US drawn wire imports up 24.6 percent in January

13 Mar | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 17.8 percent in 2023

08 Mar | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 22.4 percent in 2023

08 Mar | Steel News

US drawn wire exports down 23.3 percent in December

29 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s BMS receives galvanized wire orders from UK

26 Feb | Steel News