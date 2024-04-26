US drawn wire exports up 7.9 percent in February

Friday, 26 April 2024 19:50:32 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 8,188 mt in February 2024, up 7.9 percent from January and up 2.9 percent from February 2023. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $21.5 million in February, compared to $18.9 million in the previous month and $22.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Mexico in February with 3,305 mt, compared to 2,811 mt in January and 2,734 mt in February 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 3,208 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire in February.