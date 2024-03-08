France’s steel product export value down 22.4 percent in 2023

Friday, 08 March 2024 13:30:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in 2023 France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €10.63 billion, decreasing by 22.4 percent compared to 2022.

In the given year, France exported €1.35 billion of steel pipes and tubes - up 2.8 percent, €546.5 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 7.1 percent, €672.2 million of cold rolled steel strip - down 2.4 percent, €341.9 million of cold drawn wire - decreasing by 20.3 percent, and €898.9 million of metal structures and parts - rising by 0.9 percent, all compared to 2022.