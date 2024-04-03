﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US issues preliminary circumvention ruling on PC strand

Wednesday, 03 April 2024 14:23:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced a preliminary circumvention ruling on prestressed concrete steel wire strand (PC strand) made with substrate from Mexico and completed in the US.

Completing its preliminary investigation, the DOC has determined that imports of PC strand completed in the US using certain Mexican-origin high carbon steel (HCS) wire produced by Deacero are circumventing the antidumping duty orders on PC strand from Mexico. In addition, the DOC has preliminarily determined that Mexican-origin HCS wire produced by Camesa is not assembled or completed into PC strand in the US and, therefore, is not circumventing the order.


Tags: Wire  Longs US North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

US drawn wire exports up 40.1 percent in January

28 Mar | Steel News

US drawn wire imports up 24.6 percent in January

13 Mar | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 17.8 percent in 2023

08 Mar | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 22.4 percent in 2023

08 Mar | Steel News

US drawn wire exports down 23.3 percent in December

29 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s BMS receives galvanized wire orders from UK

26 Feb | Steel News

Wire consumption in Mexico down 7.8 percent in December

16 Feb | Steel News

US drawn wire imports down 6.1 percent in December

12 Feb | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 18.4 percent in Jan-Nov

09 Feb | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 23.2 percent in Jan-Nov

08 Feb | Steel News