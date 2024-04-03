US issues preliminary circumvention ruling on PC strand

Wednesday, 03 April 2024 14:23:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced a preliminary circumvention ruling on prestressed concrete steel wire strand (PC strand) made with substrate from Mexico and completed in the US.

Completing its preliminary investigation, the DOC has determined that imports of PC strand completed in the US using certain Mexican-origin high carbon steel (HCS) wire produced by Deacero are circumventing the antidumping duty orders on PC strand from Mexico. In addition, the DOC has preliminarily determined that Mexican-origin HCS wire produced by Camesa is not assembled or completed into PC strand in the US and, therefore, is not circumventing the order.