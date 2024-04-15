﻿
English
US drawn wire imports down 13.5 percent in February

Monday, 15 April 2024
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of drawn wire totaled 103,281 mt in February 2024, down 13.5 percent from January but up 4.5 percent from February 2023 levels. By value, drawn wire imports totaled $66.2 million in February 2024, compared to $76.9 million in January and $71.8 million in February 2023.

The US imported the most drawn wire from Mexico in February, with 15,751 mt, compared to 18,191 mt in January and 18,929 mt in February 2023. Other top sources of imported drawn wire in February include Canada, with 9,975 mt; China, with 8,394 mt; South Korea, with 2,779 mt; and Vietnam, with 2,650 mt.


