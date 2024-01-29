US drawn wire exports up 10.6 percent in November

Monday, 29 January 2024 21:52:51 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 7,061 mt in November 2023, up 10.6 percent from October but down 2.9 percent from November 2022. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $18.1 million in November, compared to $17.3 million in the previous month and $18.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Canada in November with 2,859 mt, compared to 2,916 mt in October and 2,763 mt in November 2022. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,798 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in November.