﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US drawn wire exports up 10.6 percent in November

Monday, 29 January 2024 21:52:51 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 7,061 mt in November 2023, up 10.6 percent from October but down 2.9 percent from November 2022. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $18.1 million in November, compared to $17.3 million in the previous month and $18.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Canada in November with 2,859 mt, compared to 2,916 mt in October and 2,763 mt in November 2022. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,798 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in November.


Tags: Wire  Longs US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Steel wire consumption in Mexico grows 4.0 percent in November

18 Jan | Steel News

US drawn wire imports down 15.5 percent in November

17 Jan | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 18.6 percent in Jan-Oct

09 Jan | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 23.5 percent in Jan-Oct

09 Jan | Steel News

US drawn wire exports down 7.5 percent in October

08 Jan | Steel News

US assigns zero dumping margin for PC strand from Malaysia

05 Jan | Steel News

Opta Germany Holding mulls acquisition of Turkey’s Metser Demir Çelik

05 Jan | Steel News

Tunisia restricts imports of non-alloy steel wire with quotas

27 Dec | Steel News

US drawn wire imports up 29.0 percent in October

14 Dec | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 18.3 percent in Jan-Sept

07 Dec | Steel News