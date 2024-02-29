US drawn wire exports down 23.3 percent in December

Thursday, 29 February 2024 21:26:43 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 5,417 mt in December 2023, down 23.3 percent from November and down 27.9 percent from December 2022. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $15.9 million in December, compared to $18.1 million in the previous month and $19.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Canada in December with 2,281 mt, compared to 2,859 mt in November and 2,763 mt in December 2022. Other destinations include Mexico, with 1,822 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in December.