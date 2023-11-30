﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US drawn wire exports down 23.6 percent in September

Thursday, 30 November 2023 22:49:14 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 15,794 mt in September 2023, down 23.6 percent from August and down 7.2 percent from September 2022. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $18.7 million in September, compared to $23.2 million in the previous month and $18.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Mexico in September with 2,792 mt, compared to 3,478 mt in August and 2,573 mt in September 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,613 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in September.


Tags: Wire  Longs US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Mexican wire consumption grows 5.2 percent in September

28 Nov | Steel News

US assigns zero dumping margin for PC strand from Ukraine’s PJSC Stalkanat

17 Nov | Steel News

US drawn wire imports down 13.1 percent in September

13 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii posts net loss for Jan-Sept

09 Nov | Steel News

EU to allocate TRQs for five products from UK to N. Ireland

08 Nov | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 18.2 percent in Jan-August

08 Nov | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 25.1 percent in Jan-August

08 Nov | Steel News

US drawn wire exports up 15.2 percent in August

27 Oct | Steel News

US drawn wire imports up 1.2 percent in August

12 Oct | Steel News

Turkey starts sunset review on imports of core welding wire from Vietnam

12 Oct | Steel News