US drawn wire exports down 23.6 percent in September

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 15,794 mt in September 2023, down 23.6 percent from August and down 7.2 percent from September 2022. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $18.7 million in September, compared to $23.2 million in the previous month and $18.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Mexico in September with 2,792 mt, compared to 3,478 mt in August and 2,573 mt in September 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,613 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in September.