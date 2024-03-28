US drawn wire exports up 40.1 percent in January

Thursday, 28 March 2024 21:10:32 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 19,797 mt in January 2024, up 40.1 percent from December and up 8.4 percent from January 2023. By value drawn wire exports totaled $18.9 million in January, compared to $15.9 million in the previous month and $17.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Canada in January with 3,531 mt, compared to 2,381 mt in December and 3,207 mt in January 2022. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,811 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in January.