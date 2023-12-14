US drawn wire imports up 29.0 percent in October

Thursday, 14 December 2023 21:14:40 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of drawn wire totaled 55,347 mt in October 2023, up 29.0 percent from September and up 2.7 percent from October 2022 levels. By value, drawn wire imports totaled $81.0 million in October 2023, compared to $61.3 million in September and $94.5 million in October 2022.

The US imported the most drawn wire from Mexico in October, with 18,326 mt, compared to 13,697 mt in September and 16,585 in October 2022. Other top sources of imported drawn wire in October include Canada, with 11,246 mt; China, with 9,249 mt; South Korea, with 3,886 mt; and Vietnam, with 3,728 mt.