﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US drawn wire imports up 29.0 percent in October

Thursday, 14 December 2023 21:14:40 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of drawn wire totaled 55,347 mt in October 2023, up 29.0 percent from September and up 2.7 percent from October 2022 levels. By value, drawn wire imports totaled $81.0 million in October 2023, compared to $61.3 million in September and $94.5 million in October 2022.

The US imported the most drawn wire from Mexico in October, with 18,326 mt, compared to 13,697 mt in September and 16,585 in October 2022. Other top sources of imported drawn wire in October include Canada, with 11,246 mt; China, with 9,249 mt; South Korea, with 3,886 mt; and Vietnam, with 3,728 mt.


Tags: Wire  Longs US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

France’s steel product import value down 18.3 percent in Jan-Sept

07 Dec | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 24.6 percent in Jan-Sept

07 Dec | Steel News

US rescinds review of AD order on PC strand from Ukraine’s PJSC Stalkanat

04 Dec | Steel News

US drawn wire exports down 23.6 percent in September

30 Nov | Steel News

Mexican wire consumption grows 5.2 percent in September

28 Nov | Steel News

US assigns zero dumping margin for PC strand from Ukraine’s PJSC Stalkanat

17 Nov | Steel News

US drawn wire imports down 13.1 percent in September

13 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii posts net loss for Jan-Sept

09 Nov | Steel News

EU to allocate TRQs for five products from UK to N. Ireland

08 Nov | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 18.2 percent in Jan-August

08 Nov | Steel News