US drawn wire imports down 6.1 percent in December

Monday, 12 February 2024 21:47:42 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of drawn wire totaled 43,906 mt in December 2023, down 6.1 percent from November and down 2.4 percent from December 2022 levels. By value, drawn wire imports totaled $62.3 million in December 2023, compared to $67.3 million in November and $72.6 million in December 2022.

The US imported the most drawn wire from Mexico in December, with 15,159 mt, compared to 15,940 mt in November and 16,857 mt in December 2022. Other top sources of imported drawn wire in December include China, with 8,083 mt; Canada, with 7,021 mt; Vietnam, with 4,319 mt; and South Korea, with 2,799 mt.


