US drawn wire exports down 7.5 percent in October

Monday, 08 January 2024 20:13:02 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 6,383 mt in October 2023, down 7.5 percent from September and down 15.1 percent from October 2022. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $17.3 million in October, compared to $18.7 million in the previous month and $20.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Canada in October with 2,916 mt, compared to 2,613 mt in September and 2,458 mt in October 2022. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,676 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in October.


