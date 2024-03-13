US drawn wire imports up 24.6 percent in January

Wednesday, 13 March 2024 20:19:00 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of drawn wire totaled 54,726 mt in January 2024, up 24.6 percent from December and up 16.9 percent from January 2023 levels. By value, drawn wire imports totaled $76.9 million in January 2024, compared to $62.3 million in December and $77.9 million in January 2023.

The US imported the most drawn wire from Mexico in January, with 18,191 mt, compared to 15,159 mt in December and 17,555 mt in January 2023. Other top sources of imported drawn wire in January include Canada, with 9,967 mt; China, with 9,729 mt; South Korea, with 3,763 mt; and Italy, with 2,331 mt.