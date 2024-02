Monday, 26 February 2024 12:27:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey-based BMS Çelik Hasır Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.Ş. has announced that it has received two galvanized wires orders from the UK. The total worth of the orders is GBP 557,055 ($705,904).

The production and shipment of the wires are planned to begin in March and be completed in April.