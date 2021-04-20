Çokyaşar Tel to more than double galvanized wire capacity by 2022

Tuesday, 20 April 2021 15:25:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey-based Çokyaşar Tel has announced that it will increase its monthly galvanized wire production capacity to 7,500 mt in early 2022 and to over 11,000 mt in late 2022 with new investments. The company’s current galvanized wire production capacity is 4,500 mt.

In January, the company’s Albanian subsidiary Cokyasar Wire Industries Albania commissioned its galvanizing line with an annual production capacity of 45,000 mt of commercial galvanized wire, heavy galvanized wire, galvanized wire with zinc and aluminum, and soft-medium-hard tensile galvanized wire and produced its first galvanized wire coil, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Çokyaşar Tel has an annual wire production capacity of 50,000 mt and has six production facilities. The company has been exporting products to five continents.