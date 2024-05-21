Turkey’s Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii posts net profit for 2023, long-term expectations positive

Tuesday, 21 May 2024 15:26:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Kocaeli-based Turkish steel wire and rope producer Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii Inc. has announced its financial results for 2023.

The company registered a net profit of TRY 36.64 million ($1.14 million) in 2023, compared to a net loss of TRY 53.30 million recorded in 2022, while its sales revenues decreased by 38.6 percent year on year to TRY 1.70 billion ($52.77 million).

In the given year, Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii’s total steel rope sales value amounted to TRY 1.79 billion ($55.64 million), down by 37.6 percent, its galvanized wire sales decreased by 23.6 percent to TRY 110.29 million ($3.42 million), while its spring wire sales went down by 31.3 percent to TRY 350.58 million ($10.89 million), all compared to 2022.

According to the company’s statement, in 2023 Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii’s domestic sales moved down by 27.9 percent, while its overseas sales decreased by 50.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the same year, the company’s domestic sales accounted for 60.9 percent of its overall sales, from 51.9 percent recorded in 2022, while the share of its overseas sales fell to 39.1 percent, from 48.1 percent in 2022.

The company stated that the global economic crisis and stagnation have shrunk the market, negatively affecting its operations. Nevertheless, the company expects positive results in the coming period with lower raw material prices, more stable freight costs and strategies to enter new foreign markets.

The company’s main destination for overseas sales was Europe which accounted for 86.2 percent of total exports. Europe was followed by America with 8.2 percent, Asia with 1.9 percent and other continents with 3.7 percent.