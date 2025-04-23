Ukraine extends AD duty investigation on coated flats and steel wire imports to Malaysia

Ukraine’s Interdepartmental Commission on International Trade has initiated an investigation into the circumvention of the anti-dumping measures imposed against prepainted galvanized steel coils from China, in order to extend the investigation to cover the imports of the abovementioned products from Malaysia.

The complaints were filed by domestic producers Heavy Metal LLC and MODUL-UKRAINE LLC on the suspicion that supply of similar products from Malaysia are actually originated from China. The evidence provided by the producers indicates that structure of imports has been changed following the antidumping duty on Chinese material.

The current antidumping duty rates ranging from 30.76 percent to 48.14 percent on China is now extended to Malaysian imports as well, as the importers from Malaysia are required to make deposit payments during the investigation period, SteelOrbis understands.

Additionally, Ukraine also decided to extend the antidumping duties imposed on silicon-manganese steel wires imports from China to Malaysian imports, since there is evidence that after the duty came into effect in 2023, imports of the said product from China decreased while imports from Malaysia increased. The product in question is subject to a 32.6 percent antidumping duty and is classified under the code 7229 20 00 00.