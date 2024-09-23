 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii posts net loss for H1

Monday, 23 September 2024 15:30:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Kocaeli-based Turkish steel wire and rope producer Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii Inc. has announced its financial results for the first half of the current year.

The company registered a net loss of TRY 28.06 million ($0.82 million) in the January-June period of the year, compared to a net loss of TRY 59.40 million recorded in the same period of the previous year, while its sales revenues decreased by 46.8 percent year on year to TRY 957.96 million ($28.05 million).

In the given period, Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii’s total steel rope sales value amounted to TRY 234.62 million ($6.87 million), falling by 2.7 percent, its galvanized wire sales increased sharply by 237.2 percent to TRY 129.23 million ($3.78 million), while its spring wire sales decreased by 76.7 percent to TRY 149.02 million ($4.36 million), all on year-on-year basis.

According to the company’s statement, in the first six months of the year Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii’s domestic sales moved down by 50.0 percent, while its overseas sales decreased by 41.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the same period, the company’s domestic sales contributed 54.9 percent of its overall sales, from 58.7 percent recorded in the same period of 2023, while the share of its overseas sales increased to 45.1 percent, from 41.3 percent in the first six months of the previous year.


Tags: Galvanized Wire  Longs Flats Turkey Europe Steelmaking Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii posts net profit for 2023, long-term expectations positive

21 May | Steel News

Turkey’s BMS receives galvanized wire orders from UK

26 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii posts net loss for Jan-Sept

09 Nov | Steel News

Russia’s BMK recommissions galvanized wire production unit following overhaul

24 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii posts net loss for H1

21 Aug | Steel News

India’s ISWPL firms up projects to ramp up rebar and wire rod capacities

25 Jul | Steel News

Turkey’s Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii’s sales revenues down 5.5% in Q1

15 May | Steel News

Morocco issues final AD duty on galvanized wire from Turkey

22 Feb | Steel News

Japan imposes AD duties on galvanized steel wire from China and S. Korea

30 Nov | Steel News

Vietnam-based Hoa Phat’s prestressed steel exports double in Jan-Oct

24 Nov | Steel News