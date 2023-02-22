Morocco issues final AD duty on galvanized wire from Turkey

Wednesday, 22 February 2023 11:41:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Morocco’s Ministry of Industry and Trade has announced the final results of its antidumping investigation on galvanized wires from Turkey for the period between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021.

Accordingly, the ministry has determined that imports of the given product from Turkey caused material injury to the domestic industry.

The final antidumping margins are at 21 percent for Aslanlı Tel Sanayi, and 61 percent for Güney Çelik and other Turkish exporters.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7217.20.10.00 and 7217.20.99.00 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).