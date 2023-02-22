﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Morocco issues final AD duty on galvanized wire from Turkey

Wednesday, 22 February 2023 11:41:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Morocco’s Ministry of Industry and Trade has announced the final results of its antidumping investigation on galvanized wires from Turkey for the period between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021.

Accordingly, the ministry has determined that imports of the given product from Turkey caused material injury to the domestic industry.

The final antidumping margins are at 21 percent for Aslanlı Tel Sanayi, and 61 percent for Güney Çelik and other Turkish exporters.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7217.20.10.00 and 7217.20.99.00 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


Tags: Galvanized Wire  Flats Longs Morocco North Africa Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Japan imposes AD duties on galvanized steel wire from China and S. Korea

30 Nov | Steel News

Vietnam-based Hoa Phat’s prestressed steel exports double in Jan-Oct

24 Nov | Steel News

Çokyaşar Tel to more than double galvanized wire capacity by 2022

20 Apr | Steel News

NLMK Metalware to commission new wire galvanizing line

10 Feb | Steel News

Cokyasar Wire Industries Albania produces first galvanized wire coil

18 Jan | Steel News

Canacero’s new norm for zinc-coated steel wire to be effective in 60 days

01 May | Steel News

Japan's iron and steel product exports down one percent in March

27 Apr | Steel News

Turkey’s Celik Halat ve Tel Sanayii sees strong rise in Q2 net profit

11 Aug | Steel News

Japan's iron and steel product exports down 7.2% while imports up 37.3% in H1

30 Jul | Steel News

Turkey’s Celik Halat ve Tel Sanayi posts net profit for Q1

30 Apr | Steel News