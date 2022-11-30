﻿
Japan imposes AD duties on galvanized steel wire from China and S. Korea

Wednesday, 30 November 2022 12:40:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japan’s Ministry of Finance has announced that it has decided to impose antidumping duties on imports of galvanized steel wire originating in China and South Korea for a period of five years, following an investigation which started on June 14, 2021.

The antidumping duties are at 26.5-41.7 percent for China and 9.8-24.5 percent for South Korea. 

In addition, galvanized steel wire imported from Hong Kong and Macao will be excluded from the antidumping duties. 

The products subject to the antidumping duties fall under the HS codes 7217.20 and 7229.90.


