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Morocco issues final AD duties on galvanized wire from Egypt and UAE

Wednesday, 29 July 2026 13:53:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Morocco's Ministry of Industry and Trade has announced the final determination of its antidumping investigation on imports of galvanized wire from Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The ministry concluded that imports of galvanized wire from the given countries were being dumped on the Moroccan market and threatened to cause material injury to the domestic industry, deciding to impose definitive antidumping duties for a period of five years

The ministry decided definitive antidumping duties of 18.44 percent for Al Khaleej Steel Industry and 52.71 percent for all other the UAE-based exporters, and 46.0 percent for the Egyptian Union for Wires and all other Egypt-based companies.

The subject products are classified under customs tariff code 7217.20.99.00.

DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.


Tags: Galvanized Wire  Longs Flats Morocco North Africa Quotas & Duties 

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