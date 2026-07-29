Morocco issues final AD duties on galvanized wire from Egypt and UAE

Morocco's Ministry of Industry and Trade has announced the final determination of its antidumping investigation on imports of galvanized wire from Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The ministry concluded that imports of galvanized wire from the given countries were being dumped on the Moroccan market and threatened to cause material injury to the domestic industry, deciding to impose definitive antidumping duties for a period of five years

The ministry decided definitive antidumping duties of 18.44 percent for Al Khaleej Steel Industry and 52.71 percent for all other the UAE-based exporters, and 46.0 percent for the Egyptian Union for Wires and all other Egypt-based companies.

The subject products are classified under customs tariff code 7217.20.99.00.