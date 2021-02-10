NLMK Metalware to commission new wire galvanizing line

Wednesday, 10 February 2021 16:03:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

NLMK Metalware, a leading fastener maker in Russia and subsidiary of Russian steelmaker NLMK Group, has announced that it has completed the installation of the main process equipment at its new wire galvanizing line located in Beryozovsky. The commissioning works are currently underway. The project with a RUB 540 million ($7.31 million) investment will enable the company to increase its galvanized wire output by 40 percent and launch a new product, zinc-aluminum coated wire.

According to the company’s statement, the corrosion resistance of zinc-aluminium coating is several times higher than that of pure zinc coating. It also ensures the metal’s resistance to high temperatures and adverse weather conditions.

The first products are scheduled to be produced in February 2021.