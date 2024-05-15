Volkswagen inaugurates truck plant in Argentina

Wednesday, 15 May 2024 09:13:25 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Volkswagen inaugurated its first truck and bus producing plant in Argentina on March 14, as part of a $400 million ongoing investment plan.

The new plant is located inside the VW plant in Cordoba, where the company produces auto parts destined to export.

Starting with 100 employees, the plant will assembly trucks and buses with parts and components imported from Brazil.

The objective of the new plant is to facilitate the availability of VW trucks and buses in Argentina, as the operation will not require import licenses, which are currently difficult to obtain, due to the financial crisis and shortage of foreign currencies in the country.

The plant is starting with a plan to produce 800 units this year, which could be increased to 2,700 units in the short term.