﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Volkswagen inaugurates truck plant in Argentina

Wednesday, 15 May 2024 09:13:25 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Volkswagen inaugurated its first truck and bus producing plant in Argentina on March 14, as part of a $400 million ongoing investment plan.

The new plant is located inside the VW plant in Cordoba, where the company produces auto parts destined to export.

Starting with 100 employees, the plant will assembly trucks and buses with parts and components imported from Brazil.

The objective of the new plant is to facilitate the availability of VW trucks and buses in Argentina, as the operation will not require import licenses, which are currently difficult to obtain, due to the financial crisis and shortage of foreign currencies in the country.

The plant is starting with a plan to produce 800 units this year, which could be increased to 2,700 units in the short term.


Tags: Argentina South America Automotive 

Similar articles

Production of vehicles declines in Argentina in April

08 May | Steel News

Argentina’s vehicle production increases in February

06 Mar | Steel News

Argentina’s auto output down 38.8 percent in January

07 Feb | Steel News

Argentina’s auto output down 34.6 percent in December from November

05 Jan | Steel News

Argentina’s auto output up six percent in November

06 Dec | Steel News

Argentina’s auto output down in October

06 Nov | Steel News

GM's automotive production suspended in Argentina for lack of parts

13 Oct | Steel News

Argentina’s automotive production decreases in September

05 Oct | Steel News

Argentina’s automotive production increases in August

11 Sep | Steel News

Argentina’s automotive production declines in July

07 Aug | Steel News