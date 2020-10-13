﻿
Vietnam’s steel and scrap imports decrease in September from August

Tuesday, 13 October 2020 12:07:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1.01 million mt, down 15.3 percent compared to August, while its scrap imports decreased by 28.9 percent month on month to 485,625 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the January-September period this year, Vietnam’s steel imports dropped by four percent year on year to 10.36 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 4.29 million mt in the given period, rising by 1.1 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country

September (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-September (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

Japan

290,728

35.4

2,385,655

57.7

US

84,548

-77.9

659,441

-40.6

Hong Kong

39,125

-18.8

326,863

20.3

 Vietnam’s main steel import sources

Country

September (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-September (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

India

164,150

-23.3

2,078,371

77.4

Japan

239,128

26.2

1,975,744

29.4

South Korea

155,355

15.2

1,316,280

3.9

China

198,175

-53

2,836,277

-34

Taiwan

120,623

11.5

1,221,244

0.2

Russia

44,563

342.4

355,654

16

