Vietnam’s steel and scrap imports decrease in September from August

In September this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1.01 million mt, down 15.3 percent compared to August, while its scrap imports decreased by 28.9 percent month on month to 485,625 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the January-September period this year, Vietnam’s steel imports dropped by four percent year on year to 10.36 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 4.29 million mt in the given period, rising by 1.1 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country September (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-September (mt) Y-o-y change (%) Japan 290,728 35.4 2,385,655 57.7 US 84,548 -77.9 659,441 -40.6 Hong Kong 39,125 -18.8 326,863 20.3

Vietnam’s main steel import sources