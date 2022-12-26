Vietnam’s steel imports up 15.9 percent in November from October

Monday, 26 December 2022 11:44:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 963,032 mt, up 15.9 percent compared to October, while its scrap imports declined by 16.9 percent month on month to 251,484 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first 11 months this year, Vietnam’s steel imports decreased by 6.4 percent year on year to 10.73 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 3.96 million mt in the given period, falling by 31.4 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country November (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January- November (mt) Y-o-y change (%) US 83,293 -4.9 861,183 -44.2 Japan 62,232 -631 1,237,921 -41.4 Hong Kong 37,051 -42.1 382,058 -17.5 Singapore 26,721 +11.0 197,210 +72.9

Vietnam’s main steel import sources