Vietnam’s steel imports down 13.6 percent in August from July

Wednesday, 14 September 2022 13:38:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 785,138 mt, down 13.6 percent compared to July, while its scrap imports rose by 51.6 percent month on month to 328,925 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first eight months this year, Vietnam’s steel imports decreased by eight percent year on year to 8.19 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 3.08 million mt in the given period, falling by 32.0 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country

August (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January- August (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

Japan

121,196

+21.9

890,978

-47.9

US

69,880

-43.7

688,472

-43.3

Hong Kong

48,115

+12.7

289,089

-13.9

Singapore

17,675

-6.1

143,472

+59.5

Vietnam’s main steel import sources

Country

August (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January- August (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

China

352,156

+31.0

3,767,461

-11.8

Japan

134,299

-20.5

1,283,393

+2.4

South Korea

117,402

+0.3

910,766

-10.4

India

67,230

-60.5

591,222

-36.1

Taiwan

56,690

-30.5

744,062

-5.4

