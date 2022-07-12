﻿
Vietnam’s steel and scrap imports drop in June from May

Tuesday, 12 July 2022
       

In June this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1.24 million mt, down 2.9 percent compared to May, while its scrap imports decreased by 10.2 percent month on month to 561,825 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first six months this year, Vietnam’s steel imports decreased by 8.6 percent year on year to 6.50 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 2.53 million mt in the given period, falling by 26.4 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country

June (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-June (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

US

172,684

-36.9

582,690

-28.4

Japan

146,886

-41.1

710,763

-50.0

Australia

57,085

+813.0

216,456

-16.4

Vietnam’s main steel import sources

Country

June (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-June (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

China

782,548

-51.9

2,955,798

-18.9

Japan

153,920

-3.0

1,024,800

+8.6

South Korea

116,843

-4.0

678,480

-11.7

Taiwan

111,256

+0.9

607,090

-0.8

Indonesia

33,386

+35.0

275,981

+141.8

India

24,679

-86.2

472,284

-19.5

