Ukrainian Railways sells 60,000 mt of scrap in 2025

Monday, 26 January 2026 11:16:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) sold 60,000 mt of scrap metal in 2025, generating approximately UAH 400 million ($9.27 million) in revenue, according to local media reports.

Between June 2025 and January 2026, Ukrzaliznytsia held 209 auctions for the sale of scrap metal, during which 79,600 mt of raw materials were sold, with 30,300 mt shipped to buyers. Following these sales, the railway operator currently has around 91,700 mt of scrap metal in stock available for sale.

Future sales plans

According to company forecasts, Ukrzaliznytsia plans to sell a total of 220,000 mt of scrap metal in 2026. A significant portion of this supply is expected to come from the dismantling of old freight cars, with approximately 130,000 mt of material available for independent cutting and sale.

Market context

The resumption of scrap metal auctions in 2025 follows a suspension of trading for about 18 months after a legal dispute in late 2023, which had further reduced available raw materials in the market.

The sale of scrap metal has also become an important internal revenue source for the railway operator amid financial pressures, with the Ukrainian government having had to allocate more than UAH 4.3 billion to cover salaries.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Ukraine CIS 

