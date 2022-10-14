Ukraine’s ferrous metals exports down 65.5 percent in January-September

Friday, 14 October 2022 13:52:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukraine's steel and raw materials exports have remained severely affected by the ongoing Russian hostilities in the country. Specifically, with the Russian invasion, exports fell sharply due to the blockade of ports, logistic challenges and the destruction of the key plants in Mariupol – Azovstal and Ilyich Iron and Steel Works.

According to the Ukrainian customs data, in the January-September period of the current year, Ukraine's exports of ferrous metals declined by 65.5 percent year on year, to 5.18 million mt. In terms of value, Ukraine's exports of ferrous metals in the given period amounted to $3.97 billion, down 61.6 percent year on year. Meanwhile, Ukraine's pig iron and scrap exports in the January-September period of the current year decreased by 55.9 percent and 92.3 percent, both year on year, to 1.08 million mt and 35,300 mt, respectively.

In the meantime, within the first nine months of the current year Ukraine's exports of semi-finished steel products totaled 1.67 million mt, down 68.9 percent year on year, while finished steel exports declined by 66.1 percent year on year, to 2.11 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.