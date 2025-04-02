 |  Login 
Ukraine to maintain scrap export duty even after FTA with Turkey

Wednesday, 02 April 2025 17:18:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Dmitry Kisilevsky, the deputy chairman of the parliamentary committee on the economic development of Ukraine, has stated that Ukraine will continue to apply €180/mt export duty on scrap even after the possible signing of the free trade agreement with Turkey.

At the end of 2021, Ukraine increased the export duty for scrap to €180/mt from the previously valid €58/mt, exempting exports to the EU, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

According to the statement, in 2024, Ukraine exported almost 300,000 mt of scrap to the EU and a significant part of this amount then went to Turkey and other countries, avoiding the payment of the duty, causing UAH 2 billion in lost revenues to the state budget.


