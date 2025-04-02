Ukraine to maintain scrap export duty even after FTA with Turkey

Dmitry Kisilevsky, the deputy chairman of the parliamentary committee on the economic development of Ukraine, has stated that Ukraine will continue to apply €180/mt export duty on scrap even after the possible signing of the free trade agreement with Turkey.

At the end of 2021, Ukraine increased the export duty for scrap to €180/mt from the previously valid €58/mt, exempting exports to the EU, as SteelOrbis previously reported .

According to the statement, in 2024, Ukraine exported almost 300,000 mt of scrap to the EU and a significant part of this amount then went to Turkey and other countries, avoiding the payment of the duty, causing UAH 2 billion in lost revenues to the state budget.