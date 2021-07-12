Ukrainian steel producers ask for ban on scrap exports

Monday, 12 July 2021 16:49:37 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Ukrainian steel producers, according to Reuters, have called for a ban on exports of scrap from Ukraine until 2023.

Scrap export volumes from the country have increased after the sharp rise in prices, and local steelmakers fear they will have to face a shortage of material.

In the first half of the year, Ukraine increased its steel production by 7.5 percent year on year to 10.86 million mt.

The local steelmakers association said the scrap price has nearly doubled in the past year to $468/mt, and that a 58 percent duty on exports was not enough to limit overseas shipments.

According to Ukrainian producers, the increase in exports could lead to a scrap shortage of 500,000 mt in Ukraine this year and, consequently, to a 9.5 percent drop in steel production. This year, scrap exports from Ukraine, according to the association of local steel producers, could exceed 1.5 million mt.