Vietnam’s steel imports down 5.3 percent in September from August

Tuesday, 11 October 2022 12:16:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 743,359 mt, down 5.3 percent compared to August, while its scrap imports almost remained unchanged month on month at 328,884 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first nine months this year, Vietnam’s steel imports decreased by 8.3 percent year on year to 8.93 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 3.41 million mt in the given period, falling by 31.0 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country September (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January- September (mt) Y-o-y change (%) Japan 123,515 +51.9 1,014,454 -43.4 US 67,120 -58.4 755,592 -45.1 Hong Kong 29,908 -18.3 318,997 -14.4

Vietnam’s main steel import sources